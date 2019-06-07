Durban - Comrades fever gripped the city ahead of the big race on Sunday. At the Durban Exhibition Centre this morning hundreds of runners were on their final stage of registering for the marathon. Runners, friends, families and supporters filled the centre. Many gathered for selfies accompanied by laughter. Everyone wanted to capture the moment of being in Durban.

“My whole family is here to support ‘daddy’ all the way from Limpopo,” said Joel Lekalakala a father of three who will will be running his third marathon. “I do it for fitness and the passion I have for running," he said.

“This is my first Comrades. I am excited and I think I have trained enough. Most of all, I am happy to represent my generation in my hometown,” said 28-year-old Redowaan Mert.

Mert, from Swellendam, will be joining his trainers Henry Pietersen (48) who will be running his 13th Comrades and Louis Booysen (53), who will be running his 4th.

“We are excited and the weather in Durban is cooler than usual. I have been doing this for too long, but it still excites me,” said Pietersen.

Meanwhile the top 10 male and female runners for this year's race gathered for a media briefing at Durban's Elangeni and Maharani Hotel, sharing their hopes and expectations for the upcoming race.

Last year's winner Bongumusa Mthembu has three Comrades wins to his name and is optimistic about another making it four on Sunday. He said he loved the support he got from the crowd during the race. "It makes me feel humble."

But his challengers are equally optimistic.

Last year’s women's winner Anne Ashworth encouraged runners not to focus on setting records, but rather on finishing the race. “The best way to line up for the Comrades Marathon is to be humble and terrified, not arrogant and expectant,” she said.



