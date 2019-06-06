DURBAN - David Roche-Kelly, the brother of Comrades legend, the late Isavel Roche-Kelly, will fire the gun which marks mark the cut-off time for silver medals during the race on Sunday. The silver medal cut-off is seven and a half hours into the race.

In 1980, Isavel Roche-Kelly broke the women’s record by more than an hour and become the first woman to win a silver medal. Her time was seven hours and 18 minutes.

In 1984, Isavel moved with their parents to Dublin, Ireland, where she planned to study medicine. Soon after starting her studies, she was killed in a road accident while cycling.

This year, the Comrades Marathon Association has launched the Isavel Roche-Kelly medal in her honour. The medal will be awarded to women outside the gold medal positions who finish in under seven hours and 30 minutes.

David and his two children, engineer Brendan and Wits medical student Camilla, will make the trip down from Johannesburg to the finish in Pietermaritzburg. They children were born after their famous aunt's death.

“I think I have one of the most pleasant duties of the day,” said David.

He said he had recently been researching more about his sister on the Comrades Marathon web site, which impressed him for its efficient keeping of records. “She was in a talented pool of runners. The moment somebody cut half an hour down, the others followed suit. She was in among the pioneers.”

The Comrades Marathon Association has also introduced the Robert Mtshali medal for runners who complete the marathon between nine and 10 hours. In 1935, Mtshali entered the marathon unofficially as it was reserved for white men only. He completed it in nine and a half hours.



