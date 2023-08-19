Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association handed over R4 945.096 million to five non-profit organisations that benefited from the Comrades Amabeadibeadi charity drive over three years. These organisations received funds raised by runners, supporters, sponsors and community members this week at the Bona Terra Café in Hillcrest.

The five Amabeadibeadi charities are Childhood Cancer Association of SA (CHOC), Community Chest Durban, Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust, Rise Against Hunger and WildTrust. Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said their organisation was grateful that their daily work enabled them to make the country a better place. “In the spirit of the Comrades Marathon, we should all give back in one way or another. I am constantly inspired by the commitment and passion that drive our Amabeadibeadi charities that deliver on their mandate and go the extra mile.

“We convey our heartfelt gratitude to our runners, supporters and partners who came on board to build on our fundraising efforts. Notably, Toyota South Africa, who generously sponsored the Toyota Corolla Quest for our annual car giveaway on race day, raising more than R270 000 for charity,” said Ngcobo. The fundraising activities include runner’s donations, merchandise sales at the Comrades Expo, the Race4Charity platform, the Toyota Win-A-Car competition, Comrades Marathon ambassadors’ donations, staff and race organising committee volunteers. Childhood Cancer Foundation’s (CHOC) Agie Govender expressed her gratitude for the support they received from the Comrades Marathon Association and the group of runners who nominated their organisation as a beneficiary.

“We are overwhelmed and very thankful to the Comrades Marathon for the amazing support. We are able to ensure that our programmes and the organisation’s vision is undertaken because of their unwavering dedication. We would have not survived if we were not assisted because our organisation does not benefit from the government funds,” said Govender. The three-year cycle of the non-profit organisations selected for the Comrades Amabeadibeadi charity drive has ended ended and the organisation is calling all charitable institutions to apply for funding. The closing date for submissions is August 30. People can go to the following link for more details: https://comrades.com/charities/amabeadibeadi