Saudi trailblazer Dunya Elias

Durban - Saudi runner Dunya Elias was the first woman in her country to run the Jeddah International Marathon last year, but tomorrow she will enter her sixth Comrades Marathon. “Saudi Arabia is becoming more flexible with women running outside these days but they have to wear loose clothes, never shorts and not be too revealing,” she said.

The kingdom, which has a history of fiercely restrictive laws against women, only last year allowed them to drive.

“Bit by bit, one race after another, women are running more as well as beginning to do things they would never dream of doing.

“Now the younger generation is fighting to be able to represent our country. Until now I am still the only woman (marathon runner) in Saudi, but next year there are a couple more coming,” she said.

Elias, who now lives in Bahrain, said her father always supported her running.

“In the past I would have needed my father’s permission to be here, but I always had his support. He always wanted for women to be more free and allowed to do things, but we as family kept it quiet,” Elias said.

Now, even her mother drives, she said. “That’s revolutionary.”

She credited Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the changes.

Next year Elias hopes to run all the way from Cape Town to KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the Comrades to raise money for abused women and children in Durban.

However, she has not yet pinpointed which charity she will support.

“Friends are researching for me.”

She hopes to complete tomorrow’s race in less than 10 hours and improve her 10 hour 22 minute record set last year.