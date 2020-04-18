Con artists exploit our anxiety with Covid-19 contact alerts

Durban - Con artists, cybercriminals and fraudsters are preying on the fear and anxiety of South Africans guarding against being infected with the Covid-19 virus. This week, Durban resident Vanessa Reid was woken in the early hours of Thursday morning by an SMS message on her cellphone, advising she had been in contact with a doctor who had tested positive for Covid-19. It read: “Good morning. This is Dr Foster. I have tried to reach you since I tested positive for Covid19. Kindly contact me ASAP on [email protected]” “It gave me such a fright,” said Reid. I hadn't been to a doctor, but I had been to my dentist at the beginning of March. Although my dentist is not Dr Foster, I thought perhaps it was connected to that.” But the next morning, she opened the message again.

“I looked at the time it was sent - just after 12.30 at night - and thought, what doctor would be sending a message at that time? I work for a bank, and we have been made very aware of fraud and scams.”

Reid googled the email address and put the cell number through True Caller, and both came back as questionable.

“I immediately got hold of the Covid-19 hotline, and they asked me to send a screen grab of the SMS. They told me the cellphone service provider would be contacted and the number would be shut down immediately,” said Reid.

She added that had she contacted the fraudulent email address, she would have been asked to EFT an amount of R300 or R400 and told a team would come out to test her for the virus. Once an EFT payment is made, the fraudsters immediately end all contact.

The SA Red Cross Society (SARCS) has been assisting the National Department of Health in tracing contacts who had come into contact with any Covid-19-infected person.

SARCS acting programmes manager George Mamabolo said that when a contact has been traced, “the tracer will call the contact and identify themselves clearly as being from the Red Cross or the Department of Health".

“There will also be clear terms of reference in regard to who the person has been in contact with; that is, ‘we have been referred by person X who is infected’.

“The person who has been contacted will be told to come for screening at a specified venue, and most importantly, this is free of charge,” said Mamabolo.

Musgrave-based dentist Dr Peter Foster, who was in no way connected to the Dr Foster scam, told the Independent on Saturday he had received scores of calls regarding the scam.

“Yes, I've had lots of messages. It's a big scam that has been going around for a couple of weeks. I'm very aware of it, and it is quite clearly a scam.

“I find it disappointing and infantile that people do this type of thing. It's not helpful at all in our circumstances. If the perpetrators can be caught, they should be penalised. The general public have to be aware of scams going around,” he said.

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has also put out a warning that “cybercriminals are exploiting the spread of the Coronavirus for their own gain, using ‘Coronamania’ panic to spread Coronavirus scams”.

The Sabric statement said the new scams included spoofed emails offering products such as masks or vaccines which led to phishing websites. Such emails appeared to come from reputable companies which manipulated people into clicking on to links and providing personal information.

“Criminals are also using SMS phishing, more commonly known as ‘SMishing’, to trick victims into clicking on to a link disguised as information on a coronavirus break-out in their area to steal their victims’ credentials,” read the statement.

The main aim of SMishing is to access information of their intended target's bank account details.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity awareness training provider KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman said there had been an “explosion” in phishing attacks, with an alarming 600% increase in phishing attacks related to Covid-19.

“The bad guys are opportunists, and they will use every chance they get to take advantage of people's heightened emotions during crisis situations such as this one by trying to entice them to click on a malicious link or download an attachment laced with malware.

“It's no surprise that we're seeing an explosion of phishing attacks related to the coronavirus because people are actively seeking more information about it,” said Sjouwerman.

Common scams include: offers of Covid-19 products or treatments, debt reduction offers, work from home opportunities, charity scams using the names of reputable charities or NPOs, and fake Covid information websites which can download malicious software.

While the Independent on Saturday checked that the SMS number from which Vanessa Reid had received the fraudulent message had been disabled, fraudsters would easily access another number for the same, or similar, scam.

The Department of Small Business Development also warned SMMEs against fraudulent agencies purporting to be entities of the department.

These scammers are abusing the current socio-economic distress by fraudulently soliciting administration fees to “fast-track” applications for any of the financial relief schemes offered by the department.

The department emphasised that no fees were charged for any of the services offered to SMMEs and also advised the public that any such fraudulent incidents must be reported to the Covid-19 hotline at 0866777867 or email [email protected]

