Durban - While cannabis-related products gained respectability at an expo in Durban North, in Richards Bay, the Hawks swooped on a business dealing in such products, according to its owner. Sheldon Cramer - better-known as Bobby Greenhash, a cannabis oil activist - said he was disheartened by conflicting approaches to the issue.

“One week I am in Pretoria, talking to government; the next I am handling harassment by the Hawks,” he told the Independent on Saturday before yesterday’s launch of the CannaCon KZN.

He said the Richards Bay branch of his business, Bohemian Beach Bums, traded in indigenous knowledge products, some made of various cannabis strains.

“This is an evolving industry and its evolution is happening in a controlled and responsible manner. The authorities need to lay the hell off us.”

He added that people were becoming “hugely confused” after the Constitutional Court ruling last year that the herb would no longer be illegal for personal use.

Cramer said that in yesterday’s swoop, the Hawks arrested a 19-year-old employee for questioning and then let her go.

He said the woman - “who doesn’t even smoke weed” - was left traumatised.

Cramer, who has been arrested countless times for dagga possession, but never convicted, is a renowned producer and supplier of medicinal cannabis oil, often giving it free to people in need.

“They keep trying and they keep f***ing trying. It’s becoming boring,” he said.

“But I don’t want to fight with the police any more.

“They are not my enemy. They are just kind of misinformed at the moment. Memos have obviously not filtered down to their lower echelons.”

By the time of going to press, the Hawks had not replied to questions nor confirmed Cramer’s claims.

Yesterday exhibitors were setting up their stalls and wares at the expo at the Northwood Crusaders Sports Club.

Among them was Prashika Naidu with hemp-infused energy drinks and three Gautengers, Didier Miguel, Montgomery Cliff and John Wayne Stevens, punting their website to make bookings at cannabis-friendly venues.

The expo, which is open today and tomorrow, provides a platform for investors and small businesses to showcase their ideas and for the public to learn about the product’s many applications.

“Although the country’s laws still prevent the sale of cannabis, this outdoor expo-style environment is expected to enable those who already have a toe in the door to trade ideas and begin to weed out many misconceptions,” said organiser Krithi Thaver.