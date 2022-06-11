Cooking oil is the new liquid gold

Durban - As the global price of cooking oil continues to soar, social media has been awash with suggestions on how to prolong the use of the world’s new liquid gold. In posts reminiscent of South Africa’s hard lockdown when drinkers tried to brew their own alcoholic beverages, home cooks have come up with creative ways to make their bottles of oil last as long as possible.

Currently, five litres of cooking oil can set you back by R300, and where the prices are more competitive, consumers have been restricted to a set number of bottles. Mbalenhle Ndlovu, who manages the Dinky Donuts cart on North Beach, says they use about five litres of oil each week to fry their mini confections. A cooking oil filter cloth used to lengthen the life of cooking oil. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) She says they are on the beachfront five days a week, and every Monday, the oil is changed for the start of their new week.

Opposite her, a group of women sat on a bench eating ice cream cones and enjoying the sea views. “Get an air fryer,” one of them suggested when asked for advice on how to manage with less oil. “Use the oven or strain your oil,” said another.

Mala Govender, manager of Mochachos restaurant on North Beach, said she had been in the food industry for 21 years, and any shop that claimed they did not reuse their oil was lying or didn't understand the business. She said, at Mochachos, they cooked about 200 packets of chips in their deep fryer, which was filled with 20 litres of new oil each Thursday. “We filter our oil every day, and then we use an oil tester to gauge the quality of the oil. The oil chart then indicates how many more times we can use the oil based on the colour changes of the tester,” said Govender.

Chef Caren Marimuthu, a lecturer at the Capsicum Culinary Studio in Durban, said, with more than 100 students on campus, they were feeling the bite of the massive oil price increase. Marimuthu, who teaches advanced culinary courses, said they reused cooking oil to a certain extent but were mindful of preventing cross-contamination. “Don’t use cooking oil more than twice,” she advised.

Marimuthu said it was fine to cook a vegetable in the oil and then use it to cook chicken or another protein, but not the other way around. And she cautioned against reusing the oil in which fish was fried because it had a strong taste and would transfer the flavour into another dish. She said oil could not be used indefinitely because eventually, it would become rancid, change colour and alter the taste of food.

“Cooking oil does go rancid. It gets carcinogenic properties, and it also becomes bitter, so we don’t reuse it all the time; at most, we reuse it twice,” she said. Marimuthu added that many people were investing in air fryers because they could just lightly brush their food with oil or use a non-stick spray in the basket before adding the ingredients. She said coconut oil and poaching were other options, while the price of olive oil had remained stable too.