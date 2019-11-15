DURBAN - Quick detective work saw a seven-year-old boy reunited with his family late on Thursday evening, 36 hours after he was abducted from a playing field at his school in Sundumbili, north of KwaDukuza.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the grade one pupil was rescued in Matatiele near the Lesotho boarder at 11.30pm last night by the Ilembe Cluster Task Team, and Sundumbili Detectives together with a security company.
A 41-year-old woman was arrested.
Mbele said the boy was kidnapped while playing with his friends at school in Sundumbili on November 13 at 10.15am.
"The woman, who pretended to be his aunt, first requested permission from the school to take the child to buy clothes and, when the school refused, she camped outside the school premises until break time," Mbele said. "When she spotted the young man playing, she allegedly abducted the young man and boarded a taxi to her birth home in Matatiele.
"Teachers got worried when the pupil was not in class and called the boy's mother who denied knowing the woman. The matter was reported to Sundumbili police station and a case of kidnapping was opened," said Mbele.