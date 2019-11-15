Cops rescue boy 7 kidnapped from school playing field









DURBAN - Quick detective work saw a seven-year-old boy reunited with his family late on Thursday evening, 36 hours after he was abducted from a playing field at his school in Sundumbili, north of KwaDukuza. Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the grade one pupil was rescued in Matatiele near the Lesotho boarder at 11.30pm last night by the Ilembe Cluster Task Team, and Sundumbili Detectives together with a security company. A 41-year-old woman was arrested. Mbele said the boy was kidnapped while playing with his friends at school in Sundumbili on November 13 at 10.15am. "The woman, who pretended to be his aunt, first requested permission from the school to take the child to buy clothes and, when the school refused, she camped outside the school premises until break time," Mbele said. "When she spotted the young man playing, she allegedly abducted the young man and boarded a taxi to her birth home in Matatiele.



"Teachers got worried when the pupil was not in class and called the boy's mother who denied knowing the woman. The matter was reported to Sundumbili police station and a case of kidnapping was opened," said Mbele.

On Thursday at 7.30pm, police acted on a tip off that the woman was on her way to Durban from Matatiele. "They proceeded to a taxi rank where the woman was seen alighting from the taxi without the missing boy. She was questioned about his whereabouts and agreed to show the team where she kept him. They proceeded to Matatiele where the child was found with the woman’s grandmother," said Mbele.

The child was re-united with his family and taken to hospital for check-up.



Mbele said the woman was arrested and charged with kidnaping and would appear in the Nyoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the officers involved in the boy's rescue.

“This was a traumatic experience for the child and I believe with the help of social workers and counselling he will overcome the whole ordeal. We are joyful that he was reunited with his family and his family will sleep peaceful knowing their child is sleeping safe next to them," he said.