DURBAN - Police have arrested 1417 suspects on a number of multidisciplinary operations in KwaZulu-Natal that took place in the latter half of the month.

“Those arrested were charged for a number of crimes including murder; possession of unlicensed firearms; robberies; carjacking; rapes; drunken driving and assaults,” said spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The operations started on July 16 and went through to this week, ending on Monday.

“Operations that were conducted included roadblocks; suspect raids; firearm raiding; stop and search operations; inspections on liquor outlets; cordons and search operations and high visibility patrols at various parts of the province including hotspot areas,” said Mbele.

She said the charges on which people were arrested included 277 arrested for drug related crimes; 130 for drunk driving; 126 for assault; 47 for robbery; 35 were for murder; 12 for housebreaking; 15 for rape and 75 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Among the 69 firearms and 540 rounds of ammunition recovered were 61 pistols, four assault rifles, two homemade firearms and two shotguns.

“A number of arrests were also effected for crimes such as attempted murder, carjacking, public violence, fraud, domestic violence and dealing in liquor without license,” Mbele said.

“Drugs such as dagga, heroin, mandrax and cocaine were seized during these operations. A large quantity of alcohol, clothing, suspected stolen vehicles, firearms, tools and knives were also seized.

“All arrested suspects appeared in various courts in the province while others were issued with summonses to pay fines,” Mbele said.