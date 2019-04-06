Babes Wodumo and her sister Nondumiso Simelane are wanted by police after an arrest warrant was issued on Friday.

Durban - Singing sensation Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane is in hot water again after the Durban Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest after she failed to appear in court on assault charges. Simelane, her sister-cum-manager, Nondumiso, and fellow musician Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba, were expected to appear in court on Friday but did not show up in magistrate Jackie Jonck’s courtroom A.

The magistrate issued a warrant for the trio’s arrest. They are accused of assaulting a Durban woman at an Umbilo guest house in March.

The incident happened just a day after Babes Wodumo had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

Babes Wodumo was expected to perform at rapper AKA’s Megacy Over Everything concert at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville on Friday night.

Natasha Kara, the NPA spokesperson, said it was up to the police to act after the warrant had been issued.

“The prosecutor’s application was authorised. So the warrant has been issued,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police were keeping tight-lipped on the matter and said on Saturday that the trio was yet to be arrested.

“We cannot comment on warrants of arrests issued as it may result in wanted persons absconding. We will only publicise wanted persons with regards to whom warrants of arrests have been issued if the person has absconded and we have exhausted all attempts to arrest them”.

AKA’s road manager Tshiamo Letshwene, when asked if the Megacy Over Everything show organisers had made alternative arrangements in the wake of Babes Wodumo’s imminent arrest, said: “I don’t represent Babes (Wodumo). Please call her management.”

On Friday morning, she tweeted: “See you tonight with the team @Wena_Wodumo_Entertainment”.

See you tonight with the team @wena_wodumo_entertainment @akaworldwide 🥂🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/Xo0zy2SyAA — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) April 5, 2019

Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Welcome Simelane, said: “This thing of Babes is in the courts, I do not want to get into it. I will have to get lawyers to bail them out if they are arrested. No one is above the law.”

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom A at the Durban Magistrate’s Court there was no legal representative for either the Simelane sisters or Ndaba.

A court official had called for the three women three times in the corridors outside the court. When there was no response, the official informed the court, which later ruled that an arrest warrant is issued for the three.

“They were personally served with summons,” said Jonck. The victim is believed to be a friend of the group.

She was allegedly assaulted because she was accused of leaking videos of the group to people who were not party to the gathering at an Umbilo guest house. The videos included reactions from Babes Wodumo and her peers as they watched the rolling TV news coverage on her assault.