Couple busted with millions of rands worth of drugs, firearms in Asherville









Police seize millions of rands worth of drugs an four firearms and amunition in a house in Asherville. Picture: Supplied DURBAN – Sydenham detectives have arrested two foreign nationals - a man and a woman - and seized four firearms, ammunition and drugs worth millions of rands. Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were following up on a vehicle stolen in Durban North at about 4.30pm on Thursday. "A team of detectives pounced on a house at Vinca Road in Asherville where the stolen vehicle was spotted parked on the premises," Naicker said. "A man and a women who were found on the premises were arrested after they could not account for the vehicle. "Police conducted a search for the vehicle's keys which were found inside the home. During a search, four firearms - three pistols and a shotgun - where discovered. Police also seized 139 rounds of assorted ammunition from the suspects' home. "A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the firearms was stolen in Isipingo in March 2017 while the others were not reported stolen as yet," he said.

During the search, Sydenham police officers Captain PT Xulu, Warrant Officers Cliffy Reddi and Harrichund Balkissor and Constable Ebrahim Shaik also seized a massive amount of drugs worth millions of rands. "Police seized 253 grams of crack cocaine, 3998 capsules of heroine, 639.2 grams of dagga, 1064.6 grams of cocaine powder and 3176 mandrax tablets," Naicker said.

The suspects, aged 28 and 29, were detained at Sydenham SAPS.

"They were charged for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition; being in possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court today."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Sydenham team for the arrests. “The implementation of our Safer Festive Season operation is yielding outstanding results. We have been extremely successful by seizing large reserves of drugs across the province worth millions of rands. Our citizens will be much safer this festive season as these harmful drugs are off our streets,” he said.