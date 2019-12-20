DURBAN – Sydenham detectives have arrested two foreign nationals - a man and a woman - and seized four firearms, ammunition and drugs worth millions of rands.
Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were following up on a vehicle stolen in Durban North at about 4.30pm on Thursday.
"A team of detectives pounced on a house at Vinca Road in Asherville where the stolen vehicle was spotted parked on the premises," Naicker said. "A man and a women who were found on the premises were arrested after they could not account for the vehicle.
"Police conducted a search for the vehicle's keys which were found inside the home. During a search, four firearms - three pistols and a shotgun - where discovered. Police also seized 139 rounds of assorted ammunition from the suspects' home.
"A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the firearms was stolen in Isipingo in March 2017 while the others were not reported stolen as yet," he said.