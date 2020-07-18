Couples stranded in different countries over lockdown beg to be reunited

Durban - Couples - including one from Durban - who have been separated in different countries and are desperate to be together again have launched a global campaign #LoveIsNotTourism. Asking to use only their first names, Canadian Laura and South African Jesse met more than a year ago in an airport and spent the first weeks of their relationship messaging and video calling. “It was a very modern story from its inception. Unfortunately, this physical separation isn’t something we are unfamiliar with, but after settling down together it wasn’t something we envisioned having to do again. “In the past I was not a sentimental person. Love at first sight had always seemed far-fetched. Now I believe in all kinds of romantic notions, including soulmates. I think it’s fair to say the missing ingredient was Jesse. “From the time we met, we shared a love of nature, activity, animals and food. We bonded over a common world view even though we came from very different backgrounds. We became immersed in the best and the worst of our two cultures. We marvelled over the series of events which had to unfold for us to find one another. For us, building a life in South Africa made sense. I grew to love the country and the people,” said Laura, who had come to the country to be with Jesse.

The couple planned to settle in Durban, with Laura working online and finishing a Master’s degree in health research, while Jesse has a full-time position in Durban and is pursuing business studies.

Laura went back to Canada in March when the pandemic hit and borders around the world closed.

“I’m effectively homeless. I have no worldly possessions in Canada but for the small suitcase I came with in March,” she said.

The uncertainty over when she will be able to return to South Africa “has created a life of limbo”. Their lease in Durban is coming to an end and Jesse faces the question of whether to move to a smaller, more affordable place.

She said: “It’s those little things you miss - waking up next to one another, holding hands, cooking for two. Internet calling has allowed us to see and talk to one another, but it is no substitute for the support a simple hug can communicate.”

Laura said they understood governments had complex issues to handle in dealing with the pandemic, but asked that they be allowed to be reunited.

Joining the #LoveIsNotTourism campaign, she said: “Families and lovers around the world have been patiently waiting to be remembered. The #LoveIsNotTourism is a group of all ages, creeds and races who have come together with one common narrative - heartbreak.

“Love is not tourism - it is an essential human need. We feel it is time families, married and unmarried couples be reunited and call on the government to stand up for love and compassion.”

Under lockdown regulations, South African borders are closed and South Africans are only permitted international travel if they work, study or have their residence overseas.