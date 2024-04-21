Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, April 21, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Court rules for vegan food names

Judges gavel and law books stacked behind

Judges gavel and law books stacked behind

Published 5h ago

Share

Durban — The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that it doesn’t matter what you call vegan or vegetarian meat alternatives, saving companies millions of rand in packaging costs.

The issue landed in court after the government decided to ban the use of certain names for plant-based meat analogues, like sausages and burgers, saying it was misleading consumers.

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) approached the court for an urgent interdict to stop the Food Safety Agency from seizing meat analogue products from retailers. Last week the court set aside the decision to seize the products.

CGCSA’s Neo Momodu said they hoped the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development would consider the development of regulations applicable to meat analogues.

“This will further support the growth of a sector that has become an increasingly important source of alternative food for South Africans who have chosen a plant-based diet.”

ProVeg SA’s Donovan Will said: “Plant-based meat alternatives are still a young industry and it’s understandable there is nuance and perhaps some confusion.”

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

High Court of South AfricaJohannesburg High CourtSouth AfricaFood Basketcourt casesConsumersAgriculturePlant-basedVeganHigh Court