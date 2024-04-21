Court rules for vegan food names

Durban — The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that it doesn’t matter what you call vegan or vegetarian meat alternatives, saving companies millions of rand in packaging costs. The issue landed in court after the government decided to ban the use of certain names for plant-based meat analogues, like sausages and burgers, saying it was misleading consumers.

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) approached the court for an urgent interdict to stop the Food Safety Agency from seizing meat analogue products from retailers. Last week the court set aside the decision to seize the products. CGCSA’s Neo Momodu said they hoped the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development would consider the development of regulations applicable to meat analogues. “This will further support the growth of a sector that has become an increasingly important source of alternative food for South Africans who have chosen a plant-based diet.”