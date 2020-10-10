Covid steps to help the homeless

Covid steps help homeless By Raymond Perrier Durban - This year marks the 10th celebration of World Homeless Day. It gives us an opportunity as a community in Durban to reflect on what we have learnt in this strangest of years. The Denis Hurley Centre has led the country in responding to the needs of homeless men and women during the Covid-19 lockdown. That is because we had an effective model of NGOs working with each other and with eThekwini to deliver real services to those in need. The women’s shelter, set up by the municipality for the lockdown with the help of FNB and Urban Lime, has continued providing a safe and welcoming building that is free for women and children who would otherwise be living rough.

For men, there is no subsidised shelter but Durban has caught up with other cities by providing safe open sleeping spaces. For the moment these are marquees in parks – retained from the emergency shelters – though the municipality has committed to creating permanent facilities. It means there is an alternative to sleeping rough and people can spend the night safe and dry.

With the municipality’s support, an opiate substitute programme for the addicted homeless started during lockdown and has continued for about 150 people under the supervision of the SA Network of People Using Drugs and DUT’s Urban Futures Centre.

The Denis Hurley Centre has continued to provide primary health care to hundreds of homeless people, recognising that Covid-19 is not the only health issue faced by this group.

The centre has also brought together a range of faith groups to provide, every week, 2 000 hot lunches and 1 200 brown bags of snacks at different locations in the CBD. Muslim NGOs continue to provide food to those using the safe open sleeping spaces.

People in Durban have always been generous in supporting NGOs who help the homeless. But we have more reason to celebrate this year because finally the municipality has committed resources to helping our most vulnerable fellow citizens. And, because of lockdown, municipal officials have got to know homeless people and understood they are our brothers and sisters.

The Independent on Saturday