Covid strikes Catholic clergy in Durban

On Friday the funeral of Archbishop Abel Gabuza, 65, from the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban, was held at the Emmanuel Cathedral in the city. The funeral, which was restricted to 50 attendees because of Covid restrictions, was muted as Gabuza was buried alongside Archbishop Denis Hurley. Gabuza's death on Sunday was followed by the passing of Monsignor Paul Nadal, 89, early on Thursday morning - also a well-known figure among the Catholic clergy in Durban. Both deaths were caused by Covid-19. After yesterday's funeral, the Archdiocese of Durban's Chancellor, Father Brett Williams said with Cardinal Wilfred Napier 80th birthday in March, Gabuza was due to step into the role as Archbishop of Durban. "He was the cardinal's successor, it is a significant loss. To lose our future leader is a huge blow and a tragedy for the diocese," said Williams who described Gabuza as "a humble man who was softly spoken. He was slightly introverted and had a deep spirituality. He was also a very kind and tolerant person“.

Monsignor Paul Nadal, the longest serving priest in the Archdiocese of Durban, died on Thursday morning from Covid-19. Here he is pictured celebrating his 60th anniversary of priesthood last year, along with a photograph of himself competing in the Comrades Marathon.

Williams added that Nadal, who was retired, was the longest serving and most senior Diocesan priest in the Archdiocese, having served as a priest for 61 years.

"He was a wise old man, somebody to look up to and a steady presence. He was also fun loving, he enjoyed food, exercise and people. He had an outgoing and gregarious character, but he was also thoughtful and liked to discuss issues. He was very knowledgeable about the history of the archdiocese," said Williams.

“It’s easy to become hopeless and doubting at times like these. We have lost two important men, but we will not let grief overcome us, God is always with us,” said Williams.

Nadal had a doctorate in Philosophy. He was ordained by Archbishop Denis Hurley on December, 8 1959. He served as a parish priest at Oakford, St Philomena and St Paul's Greyville and was National Secretary of Catechetical Formation of SACBC, national chaplain to universities and director of Khanyisa Retreat Centre, Mariannhill.

In 1983, he was appointed to the position of Vicar General by Hurley - a position he held until 1994.

Nadal also worked as a lecturer at St Joseph's Seminary and in his later years, "worked tirelessly for the Denis Hurley Centre" in fundraising.

Nadal will be laid to rest on Monday.

Independent on Saturday