Durban - By not involving the police in last week’s controversial drug raid at Effingham Secondary School, principal Inderan Govender saved teens from facing possible criminal charges. This was the view of Greenwood Park Community Policing Forum chairman Rajiv Jaynath who admitted that his deputy, Rommel Rammogulam, who has since travelled to India, had been involved in the raid - acting “in his own capacity as a concerned parent rather than a CPF member”.

“If the CPF conducted the raid, the SA Police Service would have been involved and, definitely, arrests would have been made,” said Jaynath.

Parents and pupils at the school last week pointed fingers at the CPF.

“The CPF was not instrumental in planning this raid, nor was a mandate issued by the CPF to conduct the raid,” said Jaynath.

He added that as far as Rammogulam was concerned, once the situation got out of hand with feelings running high at the school among pupils, Govender immediately put a stop to the raid, and called in the police. He requested any student who claimed to have been assaulted to report the matter to the police immediately.

Jaynath implored all parents who want a drug-free school “to stand up and make your voice heard”.

“In the past few years, we have witnessed our educators being verbally and physically assaulted by pupils at various schools in our country. The total disrespect towards our educators is very evident in society and does not shock anymore.”

Meanwhile, an investigation into the raid at Effingham Secondary was scheduled to take place this week.

Govender’s legal adviser Urvashi Singh said he would not comment ahead of the provincial Education Department.

The department has not been forthcoming with any comment - neither this week nor last week.