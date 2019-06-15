Durban - It’s Father’s Day and CraftFest, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, presents the perfect way for the family to spend the day together. Dads can taste the best craft brews in a family-friendly festival that takes in the best artisan foods, great craft drinks, top local musicians and a dedicated kids zone.

In addition, the first 300 dads through the gate will get a slab of chocolate sponsored by Beacon.

Many of the province’s top craft brews offer an array of exciting lagers, pilsners, ales and stouts. And there are even some unusual beers thrown in. Try the fabulous brews from Megan Gemmell’s Clockwork Brewhouse in Pietermaritzburg or Ursula and Gary Wilby’s Great Railroad Brewing Company based in Shaka’s Head on the North Coast.

Then there will be beers from the Lions River Craft Brewery, a family-owned, micro brewery in Lidgetton, and locally from the Nguni Brewing Co and the Standeaven Brewery.

In addition to the brewers, the Gin Co, Distillery 031 and the Midlands Distillery will feature a range of exciting gins and cocktails from Pretty Drinks, while our Champagne Bar is always a place to chill.

For this edition of CraftFest, the village tent will be transformed into a dedicated kids zone where children of all ages are encouraged to play and test out their craft skills.

One of the highlights will be entertainment from Tom the Clown at 11am whose children’s show includes magic, juggling and comedy. He will also do a circus routine on his unicycle in the Village tent

Chill to the sounds of an exciting line-up of local musicians.

Opening the show is classy crooner Dave Starke, while returning to CraftFest from Bloemfontein is the boy band Simpl3 Stori3s - hear three brothers united in perfect harmony. Headline act, David “Qadasi” Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe, bring the powerful sounds of traditional Maskandi music to CraftFest. In the afternoon Steven Murray and Shane Strachan make up the duo “The Golden Super Hawks” with an energetic live act with some killer guitar solos, while blues musician Don Seagreen will bring CraftFest to a rousing close.

Food is always a feast with a veritable array of artisan produce.

New to CraftFest this year is Sub-Due Chicken, where Levi and her “submarine team” make delicious and substantial subs and biltong wraps.

Then Claire van Wyk is introducing her Rocket Café with its tasty vegan food, while Jacques Williams brings us his Tato Twist, his crispy spiral potato treats.

You can also look forward to real vanilla bean ice cream from Zaaheda Jassat.

And all the regular favourites are back. Sharon Besasar’s Dolly’s Curry Den will be serving a range of traditional Durban curries, while Natasha Covenden will serve her beautiful crisp samoosas at Deli D-lights. Maria Moutzouris specialises in traditional Greek fare, while Mariam’s steak shwarmas and corn on the cob also get the gastric juices going.

Maddison’s Bakery specialises in a selection of crafted pizzas, cooked to order, and Greg Clelland’s Red Rooster Cafe offers a range of comfort favourites in the main hall.

In addition to the food hall, there are a number of deli vendors specialising in everything from nuts and biltong, to beautifully decorated cakes, koeksisters, pickles, jars of chillies and more.

Be there tomorrow for a taste of the best. A toast to that.

CraftFest is on tomorrow at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets R120 for adults, R60 for children 12-17 from Quicket. Children under 12 free. Tickets at the gate are R130.