Durban - Young art lovers are invited to join a decoupage art workshop to expand their craft skills and raise money for stray dogs and cats rescued in the townships. This two-day beginner’s workshop will take place at the Bat Centre on June 10 and July 15 from 9am to 1pm and costs R350 a child.

Participants will learn to make jewellery boxes and trays. The organiser of the workshop, Gabriel Associates founder Cassandra Gabriel, told the “Independent on Saturday” that the workshop was mainly for children from the age of 6, but it will also accommodate adults accompanying their young ones. “We hope to raise funds for animal welfare organisations. This year we nominated Stray Paws and our plan is to provide food and medical care to stray cats and dogs in poor communities,” said Gabriel.

“I have always loved animals and protecting stray pets in the townships over the years. I really hope the money raised through art workshops will aid the nominated organisation,” said Gabriel. Stray Paws founder Shabnam Baran, left, with her rescue Peaches, and Cassandra Gabriel, who has organised an art and craft workshop to raise funds for stray cats and dogs. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) One of the services Gabriel Associates offers is youth development skills programmes, and she wants to use her experience for this workshop to teach youngsters a new craft at the same time as helping animals in need. Stray Paws founder Shabnam Baran said their organisation was always in need of funds and they are grateful for the fund-raising workshop.

“We appreciate Cassandra’s vision and hope other companies will come forward to assist. The abandoned stray dogs and cats we collect in the townships do need us to have funds so we are able to look after them,” said Baran. “Many animals in the townships are in a very poor condition and require medical attention, and all this costs money. We take animals to vets when they need medical attention, so that is why Stray Paws is always in need of money,” said Baran. People interested in donating funds can do so via www.straypaws.co.za.