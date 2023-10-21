Creamy cabbage to fill and nourish

I often advocate putting vegetables at the centre of the plate, making them the culinary focal point of the meal while giving protein more of a supporting role.

But there is more than one way to spotlight vegetables. Having them on the side isn’t the problem, treating them as an afterthought is ‒ that practically dooms them to be less desirable.

Happily, it doesn’t take much effort to turn a vegetable side from a boring should-eat to an alluring want-to-eat. That’s the idea here, where three ingredients ‒ cumin seeds, yoghurt and lemon juice ‒ punch up simply sautéed cabbage so much that it could easily steal the show on any meat-and-three plate.

First, you toast cumin seeds in a skillet to bloom their flavour, then crush them slightly to open them up. Then, in the same skillet, you sauté shredded cabbage until it is just wilted; it’s nice to retain some of the cabbage’s fresh crunch here. Then simply stir in the crushed cumin, a squeeze of lemon, and some yoghurt.