Creating a home office... Durban design expert tells you how

Durban - If you are working from home to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, find a private and comfortable space that is well lit, without much glare, away from noise and distractions. This is the advice from KwaZulu-Natal-born architect, Nisha van der Hoven. “Ensure the space has ample ventilation and even surfaces for your work process. Add some greenery to lift the mood. If necessary, adjust your seat height to ensure good posture. Avoid loneliness by reaching out to a colleague over the phone or downloading free software that encourages sharing information and collaboration,” said the Isipingo native. Now living in Johannesburg, she said getting to experience different places during adolescence encouraged her imagination. “As a child I was always drawing and re-imagining the spaces around me. Having lived in a few cities growing up, I developed many connections between the spaces that I inhabited and the stories and memories these spaces held,” she said.

The lead architect for design at Workshop17 said her attraction to workspace design was inspired by literature.

“My interest was sparked by a book by Susan Cain called Quiet. The book focuses on the many assumptions we make about how people perform in differently designed environments,” said Van der Hoven.

She said the book sparked thoughts around workspaces and how they enabled people to perform and work with efficacy while still encouraging creative behaviours.

She has encountered many challenges as a result of her multidisciplinary approach to designing office spaces, which almost always attracted curveballs.

“You’re asking people or a practice to believe in something that hasn’t yet materialised,” she said.

For maximum productivity in the workplace, she said workspaces needed to accommodate spontaneous flexibility - from individual quiet booths, semi-private work nodes and private meeting areas, to relaxation and social spaces designed for communication and collaboration.

“These elements work together to form a work neighbourhood designed to enhance levels of comfort, stimulation and productivity,” she said.

Although she is constantly on the go around the country, one of the projects keeping her grounded at the moment includes designing a new workspace in Johannesburg.

Environmental awareness and the need for mental and physical well-being is more prevalent in the workplace, she said.

“Economic pressures demand a more flexible workforce that responds to both physical flexibility and flexible work hours. There is also a need for better work-life balance and with increased remote working, the need for human connection focusing on collaboration and teamwork is increasingly important,” said van der Hoven.