Creating change to promote women

AS part of our Women’s Month webinar series, this week we speak to Linda Ndungane of the Angawami group who discusses strategies on how to promote the advancement of women in the workplace.

A change agent and diversity and inclusion strategist, Ndungane is passionate about finding creative solutions to solve some of the most complex challenges in the people management space. She believes that how we experience our environment and how that experience is communicated is an integral part of what makes us thrive as humans and professionals.