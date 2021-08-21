Creating change to promote women
Share this article:
AS part of our Women’s Month webinar series, this week we speak to Linda Ndungane of the Angawami group who discusses strategies on how to promote the advancement of women in the workplace.
A change agent and diversity and inclusion strategist, Ndungane is passionate about finding creative solutions to solve some of the most complex challenges in the people management space. She believes that how we experience our environment and how that experience is communicated is an integral part of what makes us thrive as humans and professionals.
Her professional journey began as a Communication Science graduate working in the human resources space. She witnessed first-hand the power and need for nurturing quality relationships in organisations and the positive impact they could make.
Ndungane found her passion for change management when she was appointed to drive transformation evolution programmes to change the embedded ethics of institutions to incorporate inclusion into their core.
She is also passionate about socio-economic reforms for women and nurturing young graduates.
Catch her in conversation on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA on August 25 at 2pm.
The Independent on Saturday