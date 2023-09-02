Creating joy out of the opportunity to serve

In last week’s Then & Now, we said an early picture of the Aryan Benevolent Home, with the 1933 inscription on its gable, was the original home in Chatsworth. It has been brought to our attention that this building was in Bellair Road in Mayville. Aroon Shailsunker, who grew up in a house in Wiggins Road, just off Bellair Road, remembers it well.

“I schooled next door to it at the AYS (Arya Yuvuk Sabha) school,” he says. It was the philosophy of the Arya Yuvuk Sabha that sees your welfare in the welfare of others that led to the formation of the Aryan Benevolent Home, and the creation of the school. “I haven’t been on that side for a long time. I was born in Wiggins Road and lived there from 1947 to 1974 when the Group Areas Act took us out. I moved to Reservoir Hills, but many in the community went to Shallcross or Chatsworth,” he said. He remembers the school catering for pupils from Class 1 to Standard 6. “Because of a lack of space, there were two sessions. The afternoon session was called the platoon school, I don’t know why. One session started at 7am and ended at 1pm and the other at 12.30pm and into the afternoon.

“We had very dedicated teachers. The pay was poor but they produced quite some noteworthy scholars. From my group, I ended up teaching, but others took up medicine and law and from such humble beginnings did very well. Most of the families in Mayville were market gardeners or had stalls in the morning market ‒ the rest drove buses or worked in factories. These were blue collar jobs, but it was a thriving community.” He points to the community spirit in Mayville. “If there was a wedding, people pitched in to help you get things done. And of course a lot of people came for a jol without an invitation. “We grew up very content. We had a cinema, a soccer field and lots of activities. People coped. We didn’t mope around saying apartheid is bad and the whites did us down.

“Each corner had a band ‒ either an eastern band or a western band. I love music, any music, and grew up with Pat Boone and Dean Martin. I remember Dukes Combo and The Flames.” Shailsunker became a maths teacher and taught for 20 years. “I loved teaching. My father was ailing so to put myself through high school, I worked for a local doctor running errands and delivering medication, even though I was too young to drive. I continued working for him through my three-year teaching diploma and completed the degree through Unisa.” He said his first salary cheque was R120, a fraction of what his classmates were earning working at BP or Shell.

He gave up teaching when the “morale at schools” became so poor. “The type of students I taught, you can’t find them now; they realised education is the only way to uplift yourself, so they valued their education. Today the pupils are not interested.” Shailsunker instead took up managing a garage and petrol station bought by his friend and prominent Durban potter, Andrew Walford. He retired four years ago. Today he is a keen member of the Ramakrishna Centre of South Africa whose ashram in Glen Anil is involved in some incredible community projects running clinics and feeding schemes, building schools and even a small hospital. “When I started we had five doctors, today we have 50, many specialists, who give of their time for the needy,” he said.