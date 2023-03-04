Durban - Seamstress and maker of fabric items, Blessed Nyoni; Sandra Sukhoo (curry) and Athol Brokensha (artworks and coffee) are some of the Glenwood creatives who will host an afternoon pop up market today from 2pm until 5pm in and around the Glenwood Citadel at 455 Esther Roberts Road, Glenwood.

Wares on show include biscuits, cards, pop art, CDs, books, antiques and collectables, face painting, pre-worn clothing, table décor, baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves, gift ideas, soft toys, sweets, jewellery, music and plants.