Crispy, golden chicken thighs without a drop of oil

Ann Maloney When I saw cookbook author Nagi Maehashi’s recipe for Crazy Crispy No-Oil Chicken, I thought it sounded promising, but I didn’t expect it to wow me the way it did. It seemed too simple for that: skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, salt and pepper cooked in a non-stick skillet. That’s it.

It’s the technique that turns a simple piece of poultry into a dish I now crave. “It’s something I learned through Japanese cooking,” Maehashi said of the technique, which allows the chicken to cook in its own fat. In her debut cookbook “RecipeTin Eats Dinner”, which grew from her popular RecipeTin Eats site, she explains her goal this way: “I want to show you how to make vibrant recipes with everyday ingredients, spanning cuisines from around the world as well as classic comforts. Delicious recipes with the ‘wow’ factor that are simple to make, cost effective and can often be prepared ahead.”

Crazy Crispy No-Oil Chicken A nonstick pan is best. If you use a well-seasoned cast-iron pan, Maehashi recommends adjusting the heat as needed because cast iron retains heat better and gets quite hot. 4 servings Active time: 15 minutes. Total time: 45 minutes.

Storage note: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Notes: Make your favourite sauce for this chicken or try Maehashi’s brown gravy, which can be ready in about 5 minutes. Make ahead: For even crisper skin, place the salted chicken on a plate, skin side up, and refrigerate uncovered for a minimum of 6 and up to 24 hours before searing. After chilling, do not pat the chicken dry because then you lose the salt. Proceed with the recipe as directed.

INGREDIENTS 4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs Heaped ¼ tsp fine salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional) METHOD

Pat the chicken dry. Turn it to the flesh side and make a slash on either side of the bone and another in the thickest part of the meat, going halfway down into the flesh. Your goal is to create even thickness. Sprinkle the salt and pepper evenly on each side of the chicken. In a cold, large, non-stick skillet with a lid, place the chicken, skin side down. Set the skillet over medium heat, cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes. The chicken juices and fat will render into the pan.

Uncover, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the chicken without moving for another 20 minutes, peeking under the chicken after 10 minutes. If the pan is still looking watery, or if the chicken is browning too fast, adjust the heat accordingly. After 20 minutes, the liquid should evaporate, leaving only the chicken fat in which the skin will fry and crisp; and the flesh side should be fairly opaque. Flip the chicken and cook the flesh side until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let rest, uncovered, for 3 minutes.

Eat the chicken plain, with a sprinkle of flaky salt, if desired; or serve it with the pan drippings, a favourite sauce, or brown gravy. To make brown gravy: Prepare the meat as directed. While it is resting, check to see that there are no burned patches in the pan. If there are, wipe the pan clean. If not, set the pan and its juices over medium heat and melt 2 tbs of unsalted butter. Add 3 tbs of all-purpose flour and cook, stirring until well combined and lightly browned. Slowly pour in 1 cup of low-sodium beef broth, stirring constantly. The gravy will thicken quickly. Once the flour mixture is incorporated into the liquid, stir in a second cup of broth. If you see lumps, use a wooden spoon or a rubber-coated whisk to dissolve them. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Simmer, stirring regularly, until the sauce thickens to the desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. You should get about 2 cups. Adapted from “RecipeTin Eats Dinner” by Nagi Maehashi (Countryman Press, 2023). Visit www.recipetineats.com/. - The Washington Post