Crossfit athletes pushing beyond human limits for charity

CROSSFIT athletes are generally regarded as a crazy bunch, willing to push their bodies beyond human limits, and now we have the proof. Last Friday a group of Durban crossfitters were challenged to collectively lift one million kilograms in one day for charity, and to prove that they are strong.

Fifty of them took up the challenge, which meant that if they split the total, each one had to lift 20 000kgs. Sarah Raatgever, the owner and coach of Crossfit Dbn West gym in Pinetown, challenged her members, mostly male but including women, to prove just how mentally and physically strong they are. The instruction was to lift a barbell from the floor, catch it and pause at the shoulders and then push it into the air, at the same time moving from bent knees to straight legs.

“I have a little bit of an evil side, I get excited by these challenges and as much as they complain about it they also get excited because it creates a vibe,” she said. Joining in the 1-million kilo lifting challenge are, front,Dawn Patterson, centre Nassy Qeja and back, Leigh Dixon. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD African News Agency ANA At first the participants were “gung ho” about the challenge, saying it was crazy but definitely doable. She advised them to use lighter weights and do more reps rather than use heavy weights in an attempt to reach the target.

Not everyone listened. “I think a million kilos in one day was a bit ambitious,” laughed Raatgever. Soon they were sweating and grunting and by the end of the session strangely more quiet than when they started.

She said some guys even went to the gym twice on the day of the challenge because they were so keen to reach the target. Raatgever also lifted some of the weights but kept it at a minimum because she is pregnant. Trainer Oliver Cash puts his back into the 1-million kilo weightlifting challenge. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD African News Agency ANA Battered, blistered and bushed they managed to lift 250 000kgs last Friday.

“Everyone managed to walk out of the gym afterwards, but before they walked out there were a lot of sweaty bodies lying on the floor.” Many were grateful to have automatic cars because changing gears was painful, she said. Given their enthusiasm Raatgever decided to extend the challenge to a few more Fridays, so that the athletes could tap into their inner Tia-Clair Toomey or Justin Medeiros ‒ the current crossfit world champions, and reach the million kilogram goal.

Last night they doubled the amount of weights lifted to 500 000kgs. Raatgever says to enter the athletes had to donate money or goods for The Baby House Westville, a safe house for abandoned babies. Last month Raatgever came up with another hard challenge when she dared them to jump the height of Mount Everest in one day: 8 848 metres.

“We needed to do 16 000 jumps onto wooden cubes that were 50 to 60cms high but it’s not easy to jump and so step ups were also allowed.” The Mount Everest challenge was to raise funds for a puppy shelter. Crossfit is a relatively new but growing sport in South Africa.