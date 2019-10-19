CROW calls for more volunteers for busy season









Local volunteer Zoe Dougall and Paola Corignet, a newly arrived volunteer from France, tend to an injured bird at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife. Picture: Leon Lestrade It’s baby season at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) and the Crow team needs help urgently. This week, the call went out for volunteers, from 18 years and older, as the wildlife organisation’s busy season has started, with up to 500 animals coming through their doors a month. The NGO rescues, rehabilitates and releases 4000 wild animals a year. Crow director Clint Halkett Siddell said past volunteers included matriculants planning careers in wildlife or conservation, animal husbandry students seeking practical work, and older volunteers who simply loved animals and could manage the reception desk for one day a week. “We had our first baby monkey come in last week and we are currently in our peak season,” he said, adding that injured or orphaned animals being brought to their premises in Yellowwood Park included monkeys, birds, genets, bush babies, antelope, porcupines and mongooses. The team will release a green mamba next week.

Crow volunteer co-ordinator Edward Bartholomew said: “We have a massive increase in admissions between September and March. Working and volunteering in wildlife rehabilitation is a demanding yet fantastically rewarding experience.”

Volunteers would be required to assist with a range of tasks from daily preparation of food and feeding of animals to fundraising and administrative tasks. “Anyone with a passion for wildlife and wanting to learn and make a contribution to the animals is welcome to join the volunteer team,” said Bartholomew.

Crow also has an international volunteer programme and at the beginning of this week Paola Corignet, 22, from France arrived at the centre to work for a month.

“I want to work in wildlife rehabilitation conservation and the course I would like to do requires I have practical experience before I can sit the exam which will allow me to start studying.

"I have travelled before, but this is the first time I am in Africa, and this is what I really want to experience,” said Corignet, adding she would also work at a cheetah sanctuary before returning home.

Meanwhile, local volunteer Zoe Dougall, 21, who has completed her studies to be a nature field guide, has been getting “hands-on” experience at the animal centre. She would like to be employed at a wildlife reserve and said as a guide, comprehensive knowledge of wildlife was required.

“I have learned so much during the months I have been working here, such as what a mongoose eats to how to identify different bird calls. I’ve also learned how to identify a lot of different bird eggs, such as a heron egg has a blue shell, and how to identify chicks, such as a juvenile crowned eagle chick, plus I’ve seen birds I would not normally see. I’ve also helped bottle-feed an antelope,” she said.

To apply to be a volunteer, call 0314621127 or email [email protected]