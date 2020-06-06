Cruise crew's horror at quarantine hotel

Durban - After 78 days at sea, the South African crew of a cruise ship were happy to be on home soil on Wednesday. But delight soon turned to despair for the 160 crew members who were quarantined at Coastlands Hotel in Dr Pixley KaSeme Street, close to Durban’s beachfront. They said their rooms were too dirty to stay in, describing dead cockroaches and torn mattresses. The hotel group's chief executive, Saantha Naidu, said yesterday afternoon that he was “absolutely appalled” to hear about the situation and a full investigation was under way. He said there were plans to have the crew members moved to the group’s uMhlanga hotel.

On Thursday night the crew gathered in the lobby of the hotel, with some taking to social media to describe their plight, while others simply left the hotel to head home.

One crew member, who did not wish to be named, said they had spent most of Thursday trying to contact the Department of Health in an effort to get moved to a cleaner facility.

“Many of us hardly slept on the first night as we also felt very unsafe - there are broken doors and windows.

“When we first arrived on Wednesday night we were told to go out and find somewhere to buy food.

“We’ve been trying to get someone to help us, but we are getting no response,” she said.

When the Independent on Saturday visited the hotel yesterday, most of the crew members were gathered in the lobby. Some of them had slept there.

They briefly came out of the hotel to speak to the media, before being ushered back in by security, after which the door remained closed.

The crew pointed out that during their almost 80-day stay on the cruise liner, they were tested twice a day on the ship, as well as when they first entered the hotel.

“Even though we have gone out for food since then, we have not been tested again,” said one crew member.

On Facebook, another crew member said, “All we want is to move to a safer environment until we can go home. We are not safe here, downtown Durban, unlocked doors, free-roaming people coming in and out of this hotel whenever they want, no doctors or nurses, no management control, we are not safe here, we are at risk by being here.”

Coastlands chief executive Naidu said yesterday he hoped to have the unhappy crew moved to another facility that night .

“I have asked for a full investigation and making these guests comfortable has become my priority.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of this hotel group and I am doing everything in my power to get this sorted. I am hoping we can move these guests to our uMhlanga hotel as soon as possible,” said Naidu

Yesterday, DA MP Tim Brauteseth confirmed that he and fellow party member Martin Meyer had visited the crew members on Thursday evening and called on the Minister for Public Works, Patricia de Lille, to intervene.

Brauteseth said that they “had discovered the full extent of a horror quarantine experience being suffered by hundreds of South African repatriates”.

Highlighting the unsanitary conditions reported by the crew members, he added, “To make matters worse, there are absolutely no health protocols being applied at the facility. Members of the group are not screened and are free to roam in and out of the facility as they wish. There is no real food provision, to the point where members of the group simply leave the hotel to buy their own fast food.”

Spokesperson for Patricia de Lille, national minister for Public Works, Zara Nicholson said last night the department had held extensive discussions with the hotel and department of health. "It was agreed to move the group to another facility", said Nicholson.

Arrangements to move the crew to another hotel were being made last night.

Three cruise ships docked in Durban this week, with crew members being taken to different quarantine hotels in Durban and uMhlanga.

This week, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled to allow self-isolation at home, changing the National Disaster Act regulations regarding compulsory quarantine at state facilities for confirmed Covid-19 patients, or for those who have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus. This was after lobby group Afriforum took the matter to court.