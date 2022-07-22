Culinary accolades

Durban – Three culinary students have received special awards at the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine in Hilton, near Pietermaritzburg. Kiara Axelson, Jade Busse and Joel van Rooyen had demonstrated exceptional dedication in the patisserie kitchen.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Young people should be provided with support on a broader scale by individuals, corporations and institutions in order to truly build a sustainable future,” said Mustafa Soylu, CEO of Defy Appliances, which presented the awards. “Sustainability has rightly become one of today's hottest topics. “However, most people associate sustainability with business and the environment, ignoring another critical factor: human sustainability.”

He said that equipping employees with extensive experience and expertise was critical to any company as they shape, mould, and foster strong business relationships and good business practices. “As such, to maintain our human resources in the future, we must also invest in young talent.” Soylu said that due to this commitment, Defy was forming strong partnerships with institutions like the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine that will allow it to leverage skills and knowledge and expose students to almost guaranteed success, “so that we can pioneer a better future”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Award winner Axelson said she was honoured to receive the Defy Top Patisserie Award. “As a result of my experience in the patisserie kitchen, I have developed competitive skills that are essential to working in any restaurant around the world. I appreciate the recognition and hope it will inspire others to follow their passion too,” she said, following the July 16 function. The Independent on Saturday