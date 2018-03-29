Durban - Merebank's Cuttings Beach has been closed for both bathing and fishing after the beach was awash with effluent as two sewerage pumps failed.





EThekwini Municipality said that two process units at the Southern Wastewater Treatment Works, which discharges effluent into the Indian Ocean, have failed following last week’s heavy rainfall.





"There was a mechanical failure of two pumps that pump effluent out to the sea," said Head of Water and Sanitation Ednick Msweli . "The two units had to be put offline to effect necessary repairs, resulting in the overloading of the low level sump and thus carry-over onto Merebank’s Cuttings Beach.





"Both units are currently being repaired and are expected to be back online early next week. Overflow to the beach has subsided due to low incoming flows and the effluent is currently contained in the low level sump."





Msweli said that the effluent will be aerated to increase oxygen levels and to assist aquatic life. It will also be monitored and sampled daily with samples being sent to the laboratory for testing.

"The community is prohibited from using Cuttings Beach for fishing or any other recreational activities during this period. The affected areas will be demarcated with relevant signage and the municipality will undertake all necessary action to ensure that the situation is normalised as soon as possible,” said Msweli.





Msweli said the municipality regretted any inconvenience caused by the situation.

The Independent on Saturday