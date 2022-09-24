Cycling raises road safety

Durban - Like takkies did before them, bicycle wheels will follow much of the Comrades route to mark the post-Covid revival of the Amashova cycle race, in a month’s time. “Five thousand entries would be wonderful,” race owner Annie Batchelder told The Independent on Saturday, adding that the event will be open to entries for the October 23 event right up until registration time, at Suncoast.

She was speaking at the George Cato Primary School in Cato Ridge, start of the 65km race, shorter than the Pietermaritzburg to Durban event and longer than the 35km family special, starting at Hillcrest. With her was Robbie the robot, a comical character who helped with the handover of the school’s refurbished road safety bike park, along with sponsors and various kings of the road: the eThekwini Transport Authority, Metro Police; the nation and provincial departments of transport and Msunduzi Municipality.. Robbie the Robot delights Sqalo Kunene at George Cato Primary School in Cato Ridge during a road safety awareness day at the school this week ahead of next month’s Amashova cycle event. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Also at the event was cycling’s radio DJ Mzokoloko, from the Vuma FM Breakfast Show. Now nearly 44, Mzokhona Gumede, responded to a challenge from colleagues to take up the sport and enter the first post-Covid Amashova.

“Until two weeks ago I had never ridden a bicycle,” he said. “My colleagues challenged me to learn how to ride a bicycle and, let me tell you, I have completed only two lessons now and I am feeling great. Jumping on for the first time felt “phenomenal”, he said. He has had lessons at Moses Mabhida Stadium, first on a bike without pedals. “I had to learn how to balance my body but on my second day I was already riding.” Vuma FM DJ Mzokoloko, formally known as Mzokhona Gumede, cycled for the first time at the beginning of this month and will enter the Amashova. Picture: Duncan Guy. Gumede said he was looking forward to being able to join his three children cycling. After initially fearing that he could fall over, leading to days without earning an income, he now feels cycling is something he’ll do for the rest of his life.

“I grew up on a farm near Gingindlovu. My family was always farming so there was no time play. We would wake up, look after cattle and cut sugar cane.” Gumede will be entering the 35km race. The Independent on Saturday