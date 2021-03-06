Cyclists, walkers must wait for decision on North Pier

Durban - Transnet must hold an operations meeting before a decision can be made to allow cyclists and walkers back on to North Pier after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The stretch of walkway between the harbour mouth and the open sea off Point Beach had been popular with the public and, effectively, became an extension of the latest addition to the beachfront promenade in late 2019.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Port of Durban had to close the North Pier to the general public to support the government in curbing the spread of the coronavirus," said Moshe Motlohi, general manager of the Port of Durban.

"Subsequent to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, an operations meeting still needs to be held with the necessary authorities to review current closure of the North Pier."

The North Pier is, however, open to subsistence fisherman who have been issued with a permit from the port.