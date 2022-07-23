Daddy the golden oldie tortoise nursed back to good health

Durban - After four weeks of struggling with an upper respiratory tract infection, Daddy, the golden oldie living at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) in Yellowwood Park has finally recovered. The tortoise, estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, was treated by a specialist vet and taken care of by Crow’s clinic staff.

Fundraising and marketing officer Denika Govender said Daddy, who was named by the children of his former family, had been living at Crow for just over a year. “His previous owners were selling their house and purchasing a smaller house, they thought it would be better that Daddy be handed over to Crow, where he would have more space,” she said. Despite his good looks and gentle nature, Govender said Daddy lives on his own without the hordes of admirers one would expect for such a fine gentleman.

Daddy the tortoise and Crow junior clinic nurse Zoë Dougall share a cuddle and smile for the camera. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “It is not permitted to breed tortoises in captivity thus all our male and female tortoises are kept in separate camps,” she said. Crow was established by Isolde Mellet in August 1977, operating the organisation out of her garage. At that stage she received 150 wild birds and animals every month. Govender said they now receive more than 3 000 wildlife admissions a year and Daddy presently shares his home with two threatened or protected species, a Nile crocodile and a black stork.

Medical costs, which included vet and medication expenses for Daddy and all his neighbours, amounted to R35 000 every month and Crow has appealed for assistance to foot the bills, said Govender. “Crow is a non profit organisation that relies solely on the support of donations from the public. Without public support, we would not be able to continue the work we do,” she said. To assist Daddy and all the other special animals, the organisation can be contacted on 031 462 1127, or email [email protected]

