Dancing among the trees

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The first live dance show since lockdown started will be performed in a magical garden surrounding as the sun sets, bringing a fresh approach to dance in Durban. This week, Durban's Flatfoot Dance Company, in association with the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust, announced its inaugural "Park Dances #1", an outdoor sundowner dance experience from April 7 to 11 with each show starting at 5pm. Flatfoot's artistic director Lliane Loots said the dancers had been working hard in rehearsal for the opening night. “Even before lockdown started, we had been talking to the Botanic Gardens Trust which has always been very open to the idea of dance being performed in the gardens. Dancers Siseko Duba and Ndumiso Dube from the Flatfoot Dance Company will perform in the new Park Dances #1 in the Botanic Gardens. It will be the first outdoor sundowner dance experience. Picture: Val Adamson “At the present time, we don't want to sit in a dark theatre. We have made a work that is light and joyful, the sun will be coming down and it will be magical among the gardens, which are lovely at this time of year and the audience will be seated in the fresh autumn air,” said Loots, adding that the audience was encouraged to take picnic baskets and blankets.

With a year of lockdown having devastated the dance industry, which provides much other work such as sound and lighting, Loots said: “The industry faced complete closure and we could not even keep our community projects going. We started virtual performances online during which we learnt new skills. Although online does not generate income, we continued to keep our creative juices flowing. We have worked so hard for this new show and have some beautiful stuff lined up for our audiences who can go away feeling warm and happy."

Flatfoot dancer Siseko Duba rehearsing for the inaugural Park Dances #1 to be held in Durban Botanic Gardens. Picture: Val Adamson

The Flatfoot dancers have been spending hours in rehearsals, excited to be dancing once again.

“It has been a long time since we have been dancing and we have been working very hard, it’s a new space and we’ve been doing things we have never done before. I’m looking forward to dancing in the gardens,” said dancer Ndumiso Dube.

Another Flatfoot dancer, Siseko Duba, said: “Lockdown has been very difficult and it's a good idea to dance outside, although it has been challenging as it's a much bigger space than a stage. I think it's very exciting.”

Being the first of the “Park Dances” to take place, it has been described as “an hour-long explosion of dance offering a rich confluence of African rhythms with classical and contemporary influence and execution”, which has been collaboratively created by the full company, along with Duba and Dube will be dancers, Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika, Zinhle Nzama, Mthoko Mkhwanazi and Sbonga Ndlovu.

It is a family-friendly performance in a picnic setting with entrance opening at 4.45pm, allowing for patrons to settle in, enjoy a picnic or a stroll through the gardens before the show begins at 5pm.

Strict Covid protocols will be in place with a maximum of 50 people allowed to attend each performance. There will be demarcated places to sit. Masks must be worn.

Tickets are R100 and must be booked and paid for in advance. There will be no door sales.

To book contact: [email protected]

The Independent on Saturday