Daredevil dashers

Teams of runners Durban and the country, bravely showing off their inner Daredevil yesterday by running 5km dressed only in a purple speedo in the annual Daredevil Run.

Usually held as a mass participation event every year, the Daredevil Run 2021 is a Covid-edition event taking place around the country, with participants running 5km in many locations. The event attracts thousands of brave men (and some women) from all walks of life to do their part to raise awareness about male cancers.