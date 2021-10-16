IosNews
Runners taking off at 5.15am yesterday at the corner of Kensington and Broadway for their contribution to the Daredevil Dash. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)
Runners taking off at 5.15am yesterday at the corner of Kensington and Broadway for their contribution to the Daredevil Dash. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

Daredevil dashers

By Shelley Kjonstad Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Teams of runners Durban and the country, bravely showing off their inner Daredevil yesterday by running 5km dressed only in a purple speedo in the annual Daredevil Run.

Usually held as a mass participation event every year, the Daredevil Run 2021 is a Covid-edition event taking place around the country, with participants running 5km in many locations. The event attracts thousands of brave men (and some women) from all walks of life to do their part to raise awareness about male cancers.

All proceeds from the annual Hollard Daredevil Run go to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa towards awareness and screening of prostate and testicular cancer.

The Independent on Saturday

Health Welfare

Share this article: