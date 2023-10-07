Data-free app to lighten citizens’ load

“Load-shedding information from Eskom and many of the municipalities tends to give users confusing lists of zones and numbers,” said MoyaApp managing director Nicholas Bednall.

“We’ve made it as easy to understand as possible, with a layout very similar to that of an analogue diary.”

The free version gives users a two-day view of their load-shedding schedule and the platform will launch a premium model that will offer more features, such as a week view, and more locations, so users can add their work address and family members’ locations.

He said the app was six weeks old and had 315 000 registered users, with more than 95 000 active daily users.