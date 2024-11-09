Deadly Marie Antoinette diamonds up for sale

If you have a couple of bucks lying around and want to splash out on some gems for the festive season, here are a couple of “trinkets” up for grabs next week. One of the most intriguing is a diamond-studded necklace thought to be involved in a scandal that led to the eventual downfall of the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, is being sold in Geneva next week.

The Georgian-era piece containing 300 carats of diamonds being sold by an Asian private collector in Geneva on Wednesday November 13 is valued between $1.8 million and $2.5m (about R31m to R43m), Sotheby’s said, although it may fetch much more. The piece was at the centre of a scandal in the 1780s known as the “Diamond Necklace Affair” in which a hard-up noblewoman named Jeanne de la Motte pretended to be the French queen and acquired the necklace in her name without payment. A subsequent trial found the queen blameless, yet did little to alleviate her growing notoriety for extravagance which helped fuel the French Revolution and Marie Antoinette’s beheading.

“It’s likely or possible that some of these diamonds may have come from the famous diamond necklace that led to the downfall of Marie Antoinette,” said Jessica Wyndham, head of magnificent jewels sales for Sotheby’s. A staff member holds a Cartier Art Deco Indo-Persian diamond necklace during an auction preview at Christie’s in Geneva. Reuters “What we’ve seen is that jewellery with a noble provenance can generate a huge amount of excitement,” she added, citing a pearl pendant belonging to the French queen which the auction house sold in 2018 for many times its initial estimate. The diamonds of the original piece, crafted in 1776, were later sold piecemeal on the black market so are almost impossible to trace. However, some experts say the quality and age of the diamonds point to a match.