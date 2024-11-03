Deaf Durban man becomes a sewing sensation

A deaf man has become a sewing sensation in Durban, making many of the clothes sold at flea markets across the city. Zaba Ngcobo initially attended a sewing machine technician course through the KZN Blind and Deaf Society (KZNBDS), but his creative side came to the fore and now he cuts and sews items like kaftans made from saris.

Ngcobo is part of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society’s sewing centre opened during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “I’ve got skills in sewing, I’ve got skills in fixing, and I do help if they have a problem with their cutting. But I need to make ends meet and I need to ensure that everything we sew is perfect,” he said through his sign language interpreter. The sewing circle has five permanent employees who earn a living by sewing items of clothing, table runners and tablecloths, many made from donated saris.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the 30-year old father of two. Ngcobo comes from a deep rural area in Bamshela in the Midlands area and said that often he would just sit alone in a corner because he couldn’t communicate with anyone. South Africa - Durban - 29 October 2024 - Zaba Ngcobo who is Deaf has more skills than just a sewing machine repairman, he has a flair for cutting patterns and sewing too. South Africa celebrates National Disability Rights Awareness Month annually between 3 November and 3 December.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers “They (his family) found out that I'm deaf but there were no resources because I stayed in different rural areas until I was 14. After I went to the doctor because I was sick, he referred my uncle to the KZNBDS,” said Ngcobo.

He learned sign language and ended up at the KZNBDS where he is a key member of the sewing centre. His family still can’t speak sign language, even though he bought them a book and tried to teach them. “We use gestures. You cannot push people if they don’t like to be in your shoes. When I was young the only thing I used to do was go out and play with the kids using those gestures.”

His life changed when he met his partner who is also deaf and he now has a circle of friends who all speak sign language. Ngcobo says his two children can both hear. KZNBDS president Veetha Sewkuran said Ngcobo did most of the cutting in their sewing centre and then the other full time employees did the sewing.

“He is a jack-of-all-trades in the sewing world. We find a pattern that we think will be a good sale. We get the picture, show it to him, and he will draft out the pattern and he’s able to cut it.” Sewkuran said sometimes Ngcobo surprised them by creating something different which he had seen and was inspired to make. She said when the sewing centre started in 2020 they made window masks where the part that covers the mouth is transparent.

“I saw it online and I realised we needed to make those masks for the deaf and for us to be able to lip read. It sold so well all over the country.” Initially they had one machine but through donors and fundraising they acquired more. “From there, the idea came that we need to have a training centre. One of our trustees owns a sewing factory, and he connected us with the Apparel and Textile Association of South Africa and that’s how the sewing training brgan,” she said.

The training centre started last November and have already trained 60 students through their 12-week training course. “When they finish, they get a CTI accredited certificate, so it enables them to get a job. We’re also going to be expanding the sewing group and we're looking at employing another 10 people so we can increase the production, get more orders and try to outsource some CMT (cut, make, trim) work as well,” said Sewkuran. Apart from his family and his love of dancing, Ngcobo finds nothing more exciting than dreaming up new patterns and creating beautiful clothes.