Deaf student demands universities sign up









Thabile Bangani speaks at the Talk Sign launch, a campaign run by the KZN Blind and Deaf Society to raise awareness of sign language. Picture: Leon Lestrade/ANA Durban: Thabile Bangani wishes the government could deploy more resources in universities to accommodate deaf and blind learners. Thabile, 18, was speaking at the Talk Sign launch held at VN Naik School for the Deaf in Castle Hill this week. Her parents, Stanley and Thobeka, said there was still a long way to go to ensure deaf university students were able to make the most of their lectures. Talk Sign is an annual campaign that was started in 2003 by the KZN Blind and Deaf Society to create awareness of sign language and to encourage people to learn basic sign language. Thabile encouraged other deaf learners to be proud of themselves because there was a lot one could still achieve in life.

She completed her matric last year at KwaThintwa School for the Deaf, earning four distinctions. She was South Africa’s top pupil in sign language, which made its debut as a matric subject last year.

Thabile said she could not have survived without the support of her parents, who were "pillars of strength throughout her childhood".

She has enrolled for an education degree at UKZN.

“I’m happy that sign language is now an official language, and for the first time we wrote sign language exams in matric last year.

"It should be introduced as a subject in university as well,” Thabile said.

Stanley and Thobeka said they hoped interpreters could get more training so that they did not misrepresent deaf people or leave out important information.

“Interpreters need to improve their skills and learn the language properly.

"Even now, going into university, she will rely on the interpreter to relay information to her, so it is important that the interpreter says exactly what the lecturer is saying so that she has the correct information,” Thobeka said.

Stanley said he was grateful the government introduced sign language in matric exams, but was unhappy that at university level there was no sign language.

“UKZN is still looking for Thabile’s own interpreter. She relies on interpreters from other campuses,” he said.

KZN Blind and Deaf Society president Veetha Sewkuran said it was important for hearing people to learn the basics of sign language because that could be crucial in helping a deaf person in life-threatening situations.

“We encourage the community to communicate with deaf people. Stand in front of them to catch their attention and speak slowly so they can read your lips. If you still have a problem, use a pen and paper to communicate.”

For basic sign language classes, contact the KZN Blind and Deaf Society on 031 309 4991.