Demand for seedlings as people create a lockdown veggie patch

Durban - Seedlings are in such demand after renewed interest in food gardening during the Covid-19 lockdown. One major outlet is even rationing them.

Ian Sumner, owner of Sunshine Seedlings in Pietermaritzburg, said level 4 of lockdown had brought an unexpected demand that could not immediately be met as seedlings take six weeks to grow.

“My feeling is that it is better to give a lot of people something rather than sell one person everything.”

Another large nursery, CPS Seedlings in Greytown, confirmed the high demand. Other big nurseries in Eshowe and Ixopo also confirmed that the crops they had grown had run out due to unusually high demand.

In the rural area of Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg, the faith-based NPO, iThemba, has been buying seedlings since demand at its nursery grew by 200%, as community interest in food gardening becomes stronger among a generation that has become used to buying food in shops.