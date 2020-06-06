Demand for seedlings as people create a lockdown veggie patch
Ian Sumner, owner of Sunshine Seedlings in Pietermaritzburg, said level 4 of lockdown had brought an unexpected demand that could not immediately be met as seedlings take six weeks to grow.
“My feeling is that it is better to give a lot of people something rather than sell one person everything.”
Another large nursery, CPS Seedlings in Greytown, confirmed the high demand. Other big nurseries in Eshowe and Ixopo also confirmed that the crops they had grown had run out due to unusually high demand.
In the rural area of Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg, the faith-based NPO, iThemba, has been buying seedlings since demand at its nursery grew by 200%, as community interest in food gardening becomes stronger among a generation that has become used to buying food in shops.
The organisations’ nutrition team leader Lunga Dlungwana said it was as a result of fears that food security could diminish in the near future.
He said iThemba had greeted the lockdown with a drive to help communities establish food gardens.
“There was not much interest in it from the community until now,” he said.
“But we have run out seedlings and even the nurseries are rationing them.”
Dlungwana said urbanisation and the availability of money over the past two decades had given rise to a generation that bought food from shops and had little interest in food gardening. Now this was changing.IOS