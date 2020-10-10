Desperate donor search for little Azile

Durban - Azile Ngubane turned 6 on September 5, but there were no balloons or singing as her family is desperately searching for a donor match for an urgent stem cell transplant to save her life. In 2019, the little girl with the gentle smile started having pain in her joints and losing weight. She was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia, a life-threatening blood cancer which has shattered her family’s world. Donor matches are based on genetics and there is a 1:100 000 chance of finding a match – and it has to be in the patient’s own ethnic group. There is only a 25% chance of a sibling being a match, with the remaining 75% chance based on an unrelated matching donor being found. Azile Ngubane, 6, diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia desperately needs to find a donor match for a stem cell transplant. Azile’s mother, Busiswa, said: “This was something that was very foreign to us as we never believed children could suffer from cancer. We have to be strong and supportive to our daughter. “We plead with all South Africans who are eligible to come forward and become blood stem cell donors, not only to help our child, but to help other children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases as well.”

And as the Sunflower Fund launched its annual drive to increase its donor database, it has called on all ethnic groups to become donors to give patients, such as Azile, a chance to fight for life.

Patients of colour are at a distinct disadvantage because of the low number of registered donors from black, coloured and Indian population groups in the global donor database.

Chief executive of the Sunflower Fund Alana James said with this year’s launch of its annual campaign, now in its 17th year, there remained an “urgent need for donors in South Africa”.

“To give patients like Azile the best chance of life, it is vital to grow an ethnically diverse registry of donors in South Africa,” she said.

Donor testing is a simple process involving a swab. At no cost to a potential donor, a swab kit is sent to his/her home, a swab is taken from inside the cheek and collected again by a courier.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 55 with a consistent body weight of more than 50kgs and a BMI of less than 40 can register as donors.

Should you be found to be a matching donor, you would have to give blood which is a straightforward process and could save a patient who has a life-threatening blood disease. These include not only leukaemia, but also sickle cell disease and aplastic anaemia, among others.

Sunflower Day, which has been traditionally held in September, has been moved to November 13 this year because of Covid-19, with the popular Topes (Tube of Hope) being rolled out this week. They are available for R30 in Pick n Pay stores, from online store Zando and independent pharmacies.

The funds raised are used to recruit blood stem cell donors, as well as contributing to the growth of the patient assistance fund which helps patients with the cost of getting to transplant.

For more information, or register as a donor, go to www.sunflowerfund.org

