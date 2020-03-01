DGHS thrilled by new ‘clanger’

Durban - Durban Girls’ High School, whose bell was stolen earlier this year - probably to be melted down for its brass - has a new “clanger”. It came to the school this week along with its donor, John Hulett, greatgrandson of sugar magnate and philanthropist Sir James Liege Hulett and his friend, former Miss World Penny Rey, who was Coelen when she wore the crown and, some years before that, a DGHS uniform. When Hulett read about the school’s loss in the Independent on Saturday, his mind went back 40 years when a friend who played tennis at his Tongaat farm and owned a steel casting company, offered to make him an ornamental brass bell for his Cape Dutch-style house. “I displayed it for a while but I was worried it might be stolen and melted down, so I put it a storeroom,” said Hulett. “So I thought I would give it to the school.” His first impression of the institution was that it was a great school “where there are both very poor and very rich, a broad spectrum” of pupils.

“I think it has a great future.”

Principal Erica Hayes-Hill said the school would add a clapper to Hulett’s bell, which, as an ornamental bell, does not have one.

It would then find an appropriate home in the bell tower to carry on the job its predecessor had done at DGHS in three different locations during the school’s 138-year history.

Generations of DGHS pupils have called it “the clanger”.

Hayes-Hill added that while South Africa had the honour of Zozibini Tunzi coming home with the Miss Universe Crown, DGHS had the honour of having its own Miss World.

Coelen-Rey said in spite of not having any specific memories of “the clanger”, she was amazed at how quickly time had passed since her school days.

“It’s so important to make the most out of every moment,” she said, adding that good times balanced out hard times.

The bell was presented to the school at its prize-giving event on Wednesday.