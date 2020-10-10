DHS cricket centre named after Barry Richards

Durban - Cricket legend Barry Richards returned to his Alma Mater yesterday when Durban High School named its high-performance cricket centre after the prolific batsman. Officially opened in March, it has three bowling alleys with indoor coaching facilities. Headmaster Tony Pinheiro told The Independent on Saturday at a brief ceremony that it was important for boys to have heroes to look up to. “Barry is a wonderful role model,” said Pinheiro, adding that DHS is the school that has produced the most international cricketers in South Africa. Also at the ceremony was up-and-coming batsman and wicket keeper Josh van Biljon, 12, who next year will follow in Richards’ footsteps, moving from Clifton Preparatory School to DHS.

Richards said he hoped the centre would help DHS boys on their journeys to play for the national team.

At the ceremony, Richards and Grayson Heath, who once faced one another in a staff versus boys match, gave their respective accounts of the event, when Richards hit a memorable six into the school swimming pool. The former geography teacher was bowling against a south-westerly gale.

“I was fortunate enough, with a strong wind behind me, to deposit Grayson into the swimming pool,” Richards recalled.

“Of course our class had stayed behind to watch the match and they all duly ‘yahooed’ and made a huge amount of noise from the classroom window. Grayson duly took notice of this and, the following morning, he got his revenge. He asked: ‘Who of you enjoyed that six yesterday?’

“Everybody stood up. He said: ‘Come out, all of you. Two bacon slices each.’ These were slaps with a ruler that gave the feeling that one’s backside is being sliced.”

Heath, giving his account, said: “This bloke, Barry, was a polite young schoolboy and he played sensibly until the boys in the classroom started shouting: ‘Barry! Six! Pool!' Of course Barry responded, and the next ball was out, way over my head and into the pool.”

Intervals of “decent” play followed, said Heath. “But when the boys up in the classroom shouted ‘Barry! Pool!’, of course he obliged, and I lost count of how many sixes he landed in the pool.

“You can imagine what I was up against the next day, but I told them it was now ‘my turn’ and I gave them two bacon slices each.”

He said those who had not shouted from the classrooms all enjoyed seeing the others receive bacon slices. “So I called them out too, and told them that if the others had stayed behind to watch the match, they should have done so too.”

More bacon slices were meted out. And what happened to Richards?

“Oh, Barry got double,” quipped Heath. “We didn’t know he would be one of the best batsmen in the world, but even at that stage he was a little ahead of us anyway.”

The Independent on Saturday