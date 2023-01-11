Durban - Diet is the most frequently used four-letter word in January. One week into 2023 and, for now, most New Year’s resolutions are still in full swing. A quick internet search shows that globally, diet, weight loss and exercise are perennial favourites at the start of each year.

From shakes to planks, vibration machines and yoga, most people love the idea of reshaping their bodies in January. And that’s where it usually remains ‒ an idea. For now, those who live out their dreams in cyberspace are still posting selfies in newly bought, skin-tight gym wear.

The week started with #FetchYourBody2023 trending on Twitter as tweeps engaged in friendly rivalry and posturing; all muscle flexing, fat wobbling and of course a few hardcore exercise addicts showing what can really be achieved with focus. This time of the year, it’s not unusual seeing your neighbour running up the street kitted out in black rubbish bags to sweat out the signs of December indulgence. However, Dr Google says that within the first month, hardly worn sneakers are usually gathering dust and attempts to lay off fast foods have failed, (probably blamed on Eskom).

For those looking for easier options there are a variety of novel ways to get rid of that extra jiggle in your wiggle. From fat freezing to cool sculpting, jaw locking so you’re restricted to liquids, to slimming teas and pills that balloon in your stomach to fill the hunger pangs there are other “options”. The Eazy Slim salon in Musgrave says they have safe, non-invasive treatments like an infrared sauna, slimming body wraps and laser liposuction to reduce your size.

However, there’s a catch: you must follow a healthy diet to reap the full benefits of these treatments. uMhlanga Rocks dietitian Elmari Carelse says some of the weird things people do to lose weight include drinking ice water after meals, cutting out carbs and embarking on a fruit only diet. However, Carelse warns that many of the things people do, like repeatedly using laxatives to flush the food out of their bodies, can lead to serious health problems like diverticulitis.

Carelse says aiming to lose 500 grams a week is a safe target. She says a balanced diet consisting of whole foods coupled with exercise is the sensible way to take care of your body. Oh, and cutting down your portion size.