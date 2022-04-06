Dingalings go backstage to run the Sibaya show

Durban ‒ After being reunited in the peak of their careers, three university buddies have together produced more than 30 fringe theatre productions, radio dramas and enjoyed the glitz and glamour of the big screen. Koobeshen Naidoo, Henry Ramkissoon and Yugan Naidoo of the Dingalings are taking the next step in their careers.

The Dingalings recently participated in a public tender put out by Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom and are now the new kids on the block managing Izulu Theatre and Sibaya Theatre. Dingaling’s head of marketing and PR, Kumseela Naidoo, said the group had exciting plans for the new venture. “The Dingalings are a much-loved brand and now being on the other side will demonstrate the group’s collective power and popularity as they bring a wonderful mix of skills in arts, education and commerce.

“We believe these capabilities are the foundation for a successful future,” said Naidoo. Ramkissoon said his brand of comedy, while risqué, was “still loved by hundreds of fans across the country and once bitten by the performing bug you always need a fix of audience laughter to keep positive and young”. Koobeshen Naidoo said he was looking forward to the work of transforming the space with a livelier and more energising atmosphere.

“With the decimating impact of Covid on many artists, I hope the venues will allow artists an opportunity to present their work and recoup from the years of having no work,” said Naidoo. While Covid has in many respects created a heightened audience on social media, Naidoo said he believed that as the state of disaster had been lifted, the power and energy of the theatre would inspire audiences to lay down their devices and enjoy the lights of live entertainment. The vision of the team is to ensure that the Izulu Theatre and Sibaya Theatre become the entertainment venue of choice for people looking to be entertained.

