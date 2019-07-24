Durban - A KwaDabeka father, Jabulani Ngcamu, 49 is desperate for his 13-year-old disabled daughter to be able to attend school. Senabelo Ngcamu was born physically and mentally challenged, has never been to school or received any form of education.

Ngcamu said that all the public special schools he had applied to, had rejected Senabelo, saying they did not have the facilities to cater for her condition: “I don’t have the money to take her to private schools. I don’t work because I’m always at home taking care of her,” he said.

“She just eats, sit around all day and then sleeps,” he said.

Senabelo’s brother, Solihle Ngcamu (22), said their mother passed away in 2006 leaving him and his father to take care of Senabelo.

“I even quit school because my dad had to work and provide for us, so I was left at home to take of my sister,” Solihle said. He said it was a challenge for him and his father to take of Senabelo. However now that their father is not working, Solihle said he would go back to school next year.

Neighbour Bongekile Ndlovu (36) who helps to take care of Senabelo when she is not at work, said: “She can sing, she’s very smart.”

She also highlighted her concern that Senabelo had reached puberty and was only living with men. Ndlovu was worried that they had no knowledge of how to cater for the teen’s female needs.

“I can only imagine how it feels for a father to have to change her daughter’s nappy every day. As a parent and a mother, I know it would hurt me as well,” added Ndlovu.

A social worker from Pinetown Social Development office, who did not wish to be named, advised that the family visit the nearest office. She said they would be assigned a case worker and that a home visit would be arranged to assess Senabelo’s condition, so a way forward could be planned.