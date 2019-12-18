DJ Tira promises 'heat wave of fun' at Fact Durban Rocks party









DJ Tira promises Durban fans an awesome New Year's Eve party. Picture: Supplied Durban - The man behind the Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Eve party, DJ Tira, has told fans to expect nothing less than a "heat wave of fun" with a variety of artists representing different genres of music. With three stages - The Main Floor, the Gqom Is Life stage and the Africa is Not a Jungle stage - DJ Tira, who started it in 2011, who started DJ Tira, who started the event in 2011, promises music lovers will have a "musical buffet". He promised new talent such as the Qwabe Twins from Idols this year; adding that they would be one of the highlights of the day. On the line up there will be artists such as Black Coffee, Nasty C, Culoe De Song, Distruction Boyz, Samthing Sowetho, Sun-EL- Musician, Sjava, Sho Madjozi and many more. They will be lead by Dj Tira himself. Tira said It’s important to research what’s trending in the industry, work with new talent which brings in new flavour and also constantly search for talent. He said he’s always in townships to find out what the trends are: “I’m also just a workaholic, I’m always in the studio working on music and that’s what keeps me relevant in the music industry”.

Tira is determined to make a spectacle of the show, and the event will be live on Channel O. He said his dancers would be ready to do what they always do best and capture the audience with their moves, adding that he was still in the process of getting Zodwa Wabantu to be part of the show.

Tira is cautiously optimistic that his song Thank you Mr DJ will be the song of the year: “There’s a lot of healthy competition, no one can say they’ve got it in the bag. We know how the Maskandi song Van Dam made song of the year in 2017”.

Next year, Tira said he’s like to collaborate with international artists from both Africa and America. He also hopes the people of South Africa could learn to love each other more in the year to come.

“There’s a lot of positive things we can achieve if we love and come together as a nation. We saw what the Springbok win did for the country, we saw what the Miss Universe win did for our nation. South Africa is capable of being one of the best counties in the world because we work really hard,” Tira said.

The party will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park from 6pm to 6am. Tickets from Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay stores.