Durban - The man behind the Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Eve party, DJ Tira, has told fans to expect nothing less than a "heat wave of fun" with a variety of artists representing different genres of music.
With three stages - The Main Floor, the Gqom Is Life stage and the Africa is Not a Jungle stage - DJ Tira, who started it in 2011, who started DJ Tira, who started the event in 2011, promises music lovers will have a "musical buffet".
He promised new talent such as the Qwabe Twins from Idols this year; adding that they would be one of the highlights of the day.
On the line up there will be artists such as Black Coffee, Nasty C, Culoe De Song, Distruction Boyz, Samthing Sowetho, Sun-EL- Musician, Sjava, Sho Madjozi and many more. They will be lead by Dj Tira himself.
Tira said It’s important to research what’s trending in the industry, work with new talent which brings in new flavour and also constantly search for talent. He said he’s always in townships to find out what the trends are: “I’m also just a workaholic, I’m always in the studio working on music and that’s what keeps me relevant in the music industry”.