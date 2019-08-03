Nomthandazo Mavatha

Durban - The Doek on Fleek movement visits Durban on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, empowering women to help lift each other. Founder Nomthandazo Mavatha told the Independent on Saturday she started the movement in 2016 in Gauteng.

“The mission has been to empower women,” Mavatha said.

She said this year’s Doek on Fleek shines the spotlight on the realities women face, such as depression, cyberbullying, HIV/Aids, cancer and the importance of self-love.

The event will also cover career and business advice.

Mavatha said she had opened a platform for women to call or text her about the challenges they faced and she put them in touch with other women who could assist them.

“Some women are going through depression; some don’t have money to pay for school fees. These are some of the issues we step in and help other women with,” said Mavatha.

She said she went through a divorce, which then inspired her to help other women going throughthe same experience.

Today’s event starts at 9am and runs until noon.

Women who can’t make today’s gathering but need to tap in to Doek on Fleek’s support system can contact Mavatha at 072 934 1843. Ziyanda Mgandela