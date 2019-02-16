Rescue Care paramedics Ceron Meadows and Rowan Scandroglio attend to Lambo who was attacked by a pit bull.

Durban - Dog-loving paramedic Ceron Meadows and colleague Rowan Scandroglio adapted their medical skills to help a little dog this week when they treated the Maltese poodle Lambo, that had been attacked by pit bull. They also treated a 20-year-old man, a friend of Lambo’s owner, who had been taking the dog for a walk on the Bluff when the pit bull escaped from a yard in Marine Drive on the Bluff.

“Shame, Lambo was very nervous at first,” said Meadows, adding that it was first time in her 11 years as a paramedic that she had treated a dog.

“I put him on my lap and treated him for a bite underneath his little leg. A bit of the pad of his paw was also ripped open.”

Meadows said Lambo was also covered in the blood of his owner’s friend who also suffered the pit bull’s wrath.

“I cleaned Lambo’s wounds and bandaged him up. When I was finished, he was quite calm,” he said.

The paramedics, from Rescue Care, also attended to the human victim, who had dog bites to his upper body. He was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, hours later elsewhere in Durban, a pit bull was rescued in Pinetown after it had been spotted wandering around the parking lot of a filling station.

The person who found the dog flagged down a Blue Security armed response officer in Underwood Road just before midnight on Thursday. Pet Rescue Pinetown also responded.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said: “We sent out notifications on our social media groups that the dog had been found, but did not receive any response.”

They handed it over to the Kloof and Highway SPCA which confirmed that the owners had been traced and the dog had gone home.