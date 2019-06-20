Durban - Pietermaritzburg resident Mary Kirton, like many people, believed puff adders would be fast asleep this month, in their winter hibernation. However, she learnt differently when she came home from work recently to discover her beloved Maltese poodle, Scotty, stiff but still alive, with two puncture wounds the vet thought came from one of the slow-moving but quick-striking serpents.

“He was put on a drip for the night but didn’t make it,” Kirton lamented, adding that the little pooch often thought he was bigger than he really was and had earlier been in a confrontation with a leguaan, along with her other dogs. The monitor lizard got away.

The next morning, she went out into her garden in Lincoln Meade to look for the snake, armed with a mop. The large puff adder surprised her, raising its head when she was half a metre from it.

“I did a little bit of backward walking,” she said.

Kirton called a local snake catcher, who took it away and passed it on to his Durban counterpart, Nick Evans.

The puff adder that is believed to have killed a Maltese poodle and suffered a fatal wound to the spine during its confrontation with the dog.





But the snake died from a spinal injury, possibly inflicted by Scotty.

It turned out that Kirton had not seen the last of puff adders, nor finished the business of having to call snake catchers.

“A couple of days later, my husband opened the pool pump cover, and there he saw another, even bigger one.”

Evans said puff adders, like black mambas, were currently in their mating season but were actually seen throughout the year.

“Hopefully there will be no more in my garden,” said Kirton, glad that the surviving one had been released rather than killed.

“I hold nothing against snakes. I don’t wish them any harm. They have their purpose in life,” she said.