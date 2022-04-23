Don your slippers for Slipper Day 2022

Durban - Ten-year-old Jeheil Langton from Wentworth, Durban, has many dreams and one has just come true when he received a much wished-for laptop from Reach For A Dream. Jeheil was diagnosed with leukaemia at the beginning of December and this week his mother Shana said her son could not believe his eyes when he received his dream gift.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He was ‘is this really happening?’” His expression was one of shock,” she said, adding that Reach For A Dream “is there for the children to give them hope and to have a dream which will come true”. The well-known NPO makes dreams a reality for children with life-threatening illnesses. Shana said Jeheil became sick last year and after a number of visits and tests by doctors, they received the diagnosis on December 6.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Since then it’s been a challenge and I just pray. Sometimes I can feel overwhelmed, but I’ve got to be patient and strong. Jeheil Langton saw his dream come true when he received a new laptop from Reach For A Dream. Here he is with his mother Shana in hospital. Picture: Supplied “Jeheil wasn’t able to walk for two months, so I had to carry him. At the end of February he started walking again. “He’s so positive and his mindset is that this is not going to hold him down,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

As a result of the floods across Durban last week, Shana said her bedroom wall was too damp for Jeheil to be in her bedroom. “He was also supposed to go for treatment last Tuesday, but that was delayed until Wednesday,” she said, adding that Jeheil was being admitted back into hospital yesterday and would be spending alternate weeks in hospital undergoing chemotherapy. Reach For A Dream has made dreams come true for children for 34 years and this week called on all South Africans to don their slippers on the annual Reach For A Dream Slipper Day on Friday, May 6.

Story continues below Advertisment

Reach For a Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos said: “These little dreamers' childhoods are marred with endless doctors’ visits, lengthy hospital stays and often painful treatments – which is why the foundation remains committed to inspiring hope in these children and their families lives. “We’ve seen the impossible made possible throughout history when South Africans stand together for change “Our call to action this year is simple. We ask all South Africans to rally behind us and play their part in being visible agents of change. The Foundation’s biggest goal is to have every single South African in slippers on May 6.”